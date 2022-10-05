Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.