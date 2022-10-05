Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,469. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

