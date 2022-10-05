Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 627,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,644,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

