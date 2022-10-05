Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.18. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,721. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.31.

