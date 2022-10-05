S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

