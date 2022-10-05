S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Further Reading
