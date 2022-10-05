SwapDEX (SDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,735.00

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. SwapDEX has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwapDEX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One SwapDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SwapDEX

SwapDEX was first traded on June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwapDEX is swapdex.net.

SwapDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwapDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwapDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

