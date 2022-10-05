Swash Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million (SWASH)

Swash (SWASH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Swash has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $167,755.00 worth of Swash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Swash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

Swash Token Profile

Swash’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. Swash’s total supply is 997,028,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,281,685 tokens. The official message board for Swash is medium.com/swashapp. Swash’s official Twitter account is @swashapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swash is swashapp.io.

Buying and Selling Swash

