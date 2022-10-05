Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.46. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 596 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
