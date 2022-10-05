T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

