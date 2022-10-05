Tari World Price Down 3.4% This Week (TARI)

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Tari World has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Tari World has a total market cap of $39.27 million and $4.53 million worth of Tari World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tari World token can now be bought for $26.18 or 0.00128595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tari World

Tari World’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Tari World’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. Tari World’s official Twitter account is @tari_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tari World’s official message board is medium.com/@tariworld. Tari World’s official website is tari.world.

Tari World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tari World (TARI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. Tari World has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tari World is 26.22952312 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,701,062.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tari.world.”

