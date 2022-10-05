Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 1.8%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.20 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.35). 79,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 230,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.38).

Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.92.

Taylor Maritime Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

