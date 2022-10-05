TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.92. 23,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

