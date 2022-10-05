Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €21.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLGHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $12.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

