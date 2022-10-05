Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,056,675 shares.The stock last traded at $28.33 and had previously closed at $28.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.