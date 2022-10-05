Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 45,843,275 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Tertiary Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16.

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.

