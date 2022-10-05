Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $348.00 at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $333.00 to $348.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $128.33 to $136.67 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $249.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average is $279.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $414.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,199,130 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

