Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Textron were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

