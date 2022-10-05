Thales Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (THALES)

Thales (THALES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Thales has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Thales token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC on exchanges. Thales has a market cap of $11.99 million and $28,371.00 worth of Thales was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Thales Token Profile

Thales’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,903,974 tokens. Thales’ official Twitter account is @thalesmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thales is thalesmarket.medium.com. Thales’ official website is thalesmarket.io.

Thales Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thales (THALES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Thales has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thales is 0.40666819 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $13,186.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thalesmarket.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thales directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thales should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thales using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

