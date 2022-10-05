The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

