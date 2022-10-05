The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.87.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 5.3 %

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $314.87 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

