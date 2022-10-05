The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,317,000 after purchasing an additional 227,837 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 215,767 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

