The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

New York Times has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

New York Times Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE NYT opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

