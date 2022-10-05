The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.