The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 263,320 shares.The stock last traded at $21.56 and had previously closed at $21.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $764.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.85.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.