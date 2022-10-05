The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

