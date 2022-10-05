Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 353,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $539.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

