Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $304.00 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $304.00 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03032662 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $2,689,442.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

