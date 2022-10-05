ThunderCore (TT) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. ThunderCore has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and $4.06 million worth of ThunderCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThunderCore has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One ThunderCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00064560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007691 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About ThunderCore

ThunderCore uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2019. ThunderCore’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,514,061,657 coins. The Reddit community for ThunderCore is https://reddit.com/r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThunderCore’s official Twitter account is @thundercorelab and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThunderCore’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. ThunderCore’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

ThunderCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore (TT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. ThunderCore has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,514,061,657 in circulation. The last known price of ThunderCore is 0.00491284 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,525,438.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thundercore.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThunderCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThunderCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThunderCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

