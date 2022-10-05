Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66. 9,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 184,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

