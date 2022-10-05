Tiger King (TKING) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $1.70 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Tiger King is tiger-king.org. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tiger King

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.