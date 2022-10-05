TimeScale Financial Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,256,000 after acquiring an additional 345,047 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.69. 9,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

