TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 178,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 104,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076,610. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

