Tnf LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tnf LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,924,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,398. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

