Tnf LLC Buys 3,788 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tnf LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $606,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.