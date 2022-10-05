Tnf LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tnf LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. 20,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

