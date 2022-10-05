Tnf LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tnf LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 550,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 271,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,224. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

