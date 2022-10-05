Tnf LLC Has $25.20 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tnf LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.