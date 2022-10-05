Tnf LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,633,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 15,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.