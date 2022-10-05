Tnf LLC Sells 5,583 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 212,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

