Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 393 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $8.83 on Wednesday, reaching $2,213.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,639.12 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

