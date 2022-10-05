Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 3,941 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

