Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 408 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,505. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.26.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

