Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 171 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 168.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

MCD stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.64. 49,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,389. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

