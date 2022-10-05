TOZEX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,427.00 (TOZ)

TOZEX (TOZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. TOZEX has a market capitalization of $85,028.00 and approximately $78,427.00 worth of TOZEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOZEX has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One TOZEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOZEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOZEX Profile

TOZEX’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. TOZEX’s total supply is 1,600,010 coins. The official website for TOZEX is tozex.io. The Reddit community for TOZEX is https://reddit.com/r/tozexofficial. TOZEX’s official Twitter account is @tozexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOZEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOZEX has been designed to facilitate the tokenization of the current economy within one ecosystem for all the stakeholders. TOZEX aims to align the interests of entrepreneurs, investors and traders to bring them into a fully regulated and transparent ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOZEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOZEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOZEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOZEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOZEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.