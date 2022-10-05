TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TPXimpact Stock Performance

LON TPX opened at GBX 34.99 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.90 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.08. TPXimpact has a 1-year low of GBX 25.20 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

