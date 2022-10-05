TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TPXimpact Stock Performance
LON TPX opened at GBX 34.99 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.90 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.08. TPXimpact has a 1-year low of GBX 25.20 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About TPXimpact
