Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,348% compared to the average daily volume of 174 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GPMT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 12,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,123. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

