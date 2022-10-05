TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.57

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.57 and traded as high as $56.77. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 140,275 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $866.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

