Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 19536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trilogy International Partners Trading Down 15.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.07 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

