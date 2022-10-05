Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) to Issue GBX 5.24 Dividend

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Income VCT Price Performance
LON TPVC opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Triple Point Income VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.50 ($0.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.
Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile
