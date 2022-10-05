Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) to Issue GBX 5.24 Dividend

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TPVC opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Triple Point Income VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.50 ($0.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

