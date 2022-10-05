TurtleNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $129,826.33 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $129,826.33 and $44.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007693 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.